12-year-old Jarlaith to wow the audience on ITV's The Voice Kids

SINGER: Jarlaith will be on ITV's The Voice Kids this Saturday

TWELVE-year-old West Belfast boy Jarlaith Mervyn has gone from singing for crowds on the streets of Belfast to the studios of ITV, as he takes part in The Voice Kids this Saturday.

Glengoland lad Jarlaith picked up the guitar at the early age of four after watching his sister Jessica play the instrument and deciding he wanted to have a go himself.

Jarlaith had his first gig at nine-years-old when he played a set in front of his football club Andersonstown Community FC and has since gone on to play a wedding, christenings, communions, company gatherings and local garden parties.

What about this for a voice 👌 10 year old Jarlaith Mervyn with a brilliant vocal/ guitar cover of Paolo Nutini's hit song 'Candy' pic.twitter.com/bQYLpuVTxL — 🍀🇮🇪☘️Wat_the_deuce☘️🇮🇪🍀 (@Wat_the_deuce) November 14, 2022

A participant in The Awards for Young Musicians, Jarlaith has used the programme to set himself up with musical equipment which he now uses to busk in town and has already earned praise for his playing and singing.

Jarlaith's mum Tracy McLarnon said: "Jarlaith's dad and I encourage and support him with everything he does, he just loves performing and he works very hard. One day we know he will achieve his dreams.

"Everyday is consumed with music for Jarlaith, he attends guitar lessons, vocal lessons as well as a song-writing programme at Oh Yeah Music Centre where he has been learning how to write his own music.

"He is just your typical 12-year-old boy. He is so much fun to be around, he's such a wee character who is always happy and smiling and always very chilled."