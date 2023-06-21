122 new homes approved at former St Gerard's site near Ballymurphy

SOCIAL HOUSING: Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly at the site of the proposed housing development

PLANNING permission has been granted for 122 homes, public open space and a children’s play area in Ballymurphy area of West Belfast.

The social housing development is set to be built on the old St Gerard’s School site on the Springfield Road.

The application by Eglantine Developments Ltd was approved at Belfast City Council's Planning Committee on Tuesday night. The development will be made up of a mix of 114 houses and eight apartments.

Sinn Féin councillor Michael Donnelly welcomed planning approval for the development.

“A lot of work has been done in the last 18 months with residents, the developers and the community," he said.

“We had a lot of engagement with local residents in the Dermot Hill estate who had concerns around the development in terms of what would be pedestrian or vehicle access through Dermot Hill.

"Through a series of conversations between ourselves, the developer and local residents, we came up with a healthy solution that everyone was happy with, that there would be no pedestrian or vehicle access through Dermot Hill.

“We also took in the concerns from nearby Belfield Heights and also from the nearby Mill Race and the Traveller community who again had some concerns about this proposed development.

“Housing waiting lists and housing distress in West Belfast is massive so this will go a good bit to putting a dent into that,” he added.