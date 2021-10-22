123 new homes for New Lodge in £37 million project

NEW HOUSING: The 'Long Streets' in the New Lodge are to make way for quality new social housing

A £37 million social housing project will create 123 new homes in the New Lodge area of North Belfast.

The scheme will see an area redeveloped between Hillman Street and Stratheden Street – known locally as the 'Long Streets' – with dilapidated properties removed to make way for new and high quality homes.

The project, which was announced by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey on Friday morning, comes after years of community campaigning for better homes in the area.

Minister Hargey said: “I am delighted to announce this £37m regeneration project for Upper New Lodge Belfast. This scheme will deliver high quality, affordable and sustainable homes.

"We have been working in collaboration with the local community to see this much needed project delivered. The area will be massively redeveloped and will see 123 new homes being built. I meant it when I said we need to build homes where they are needed.

“The challenges in our housing system have been there for many years.

"That is why I am leading the biggest housing reform programme in over 50 years. I am driving forward to deliver housing options and solutions that our society needs, demands and deserves.

"This £37 million investment in North Belfast is evidence that the transformation work will deliver for people, workers and their families"

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín added: “I’m delighted that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced a £37 million to build 123 new homes in the Upper New Lodge.

Absolutely delighted that @DeirdreHargey has brought forward the redevelopment of the Upper Long Streets in the New Lodge. £37m will mean 123 new homes. Residents are waking up to news they have campaigned for for decades. Life changing 👏👏👏 — Carál 😷 Ní Chuilín-Nigh do lámha ✊ (@CaralNiChuilin) October 22, 2021

“This will deliver high quality, social and affordable homes for families in North Belfast.

“It will also see the regeneration of the area and run-down buildings being replaced by new, first-class homes.

“Delivering more homes and transforming housing is a commitment for Sinn Féin and I am pleased that Minister Hargey continues to deliver on her promise to build homes where they are needed most.

“I look forward to seeing work beginning on these homes and the first families getting their keys upon completion.”