14 new homes in North Belfast to be completed by next year

NEW HOMES: DUP MLA William Humphrey with BlueHouse Development's James Neeson and Kelly Henning of Pinpoint Property Ltd at the construction site on Glencollyer Street

THE construction of 14 new private housing units in North Belfast is to be completed by next year.

DUP MLA William Humphrey said the new homes in Glencollyer Street will breathe new life into a derelict site.

Speaking after meeting onsite with the developer BlueHouse Development, and estate agent Pinpoint Property’s Kelly Henning, he said: “Glencollyer Street is the first of six sites in the North Queen Street area which are being developed for private housing by BlueHouse Development.

"It is great to see construction underway on the first site and to hear that there is a growing number of expressions of interest in these properties.

“We are particularly pleased to hear BlueHouse confirm that they aim to commence construction at their main site at the bottom of Alexandra Park Avenue in Spring 2022.

"The DUP has worked with the Housing Executive and the developer over many years to get to this stage. We are delighted to see these derelict sites finally being brought back into use to provide family homes in this area.

“We are also continuing to support Grove Housing Association to bring forward new social housing at the former Grove Primary School site. This is greatly needed in this area of high housing demand."