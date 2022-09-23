1916 Museum at the West Club this weekend

TAKE an historical journey back in time at the 1916 Museum this weekend at the West Club.

Organised by Aontacht, the group will have a range of artefacts on display for the public, including weapons from that seminal moment in Irish history, uniforms, documents, back-drops, prison art and a life-size prison cell.

The museum at the Falls Road venue is free of charge and photography is permitted.

The 1916 Museum will be opened from today, Friday, and Saturday between 12-6pm and Sunday from 12-3pm.

On Sunday evening, Paddy Cullivan’s show ‘The Murder of Michael Collins: Life, Death and Legacy’ will be taking place, followed by music from Pinch of Snuff. Doors open at 7:30pm and tickets are £10.

The show “brings you the incredible story of the death of Ireland’s first Commander-in-Chief" as well as an "audio-visual spectacular featuring hundreds of images, shocking new research and incredible songs".

Aontacht, who were formed in 2016 as an Irish historical re-enactment group, also provide free tours and host commemorations.

Member Dan Kelly said: “We’re ourselves, an independent group with the main aim being of telling history and providing tours. We try and do as many things free as we can.”

Tony Harrison, Chairperson of Aontacht, added: “We also do a pilgrims tour, we’ve found amazing stuff in Milltown Cemetery that isn’t normally brought out in the tours. We also hold commemorations and we host those in Milltown Cemetery.”

Aontacht state that they are not connected with anyone or any other group and expressed their gratitude to the West Club’s Committee for hosting the museum at their venue.