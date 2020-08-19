£4,000 raised for PIPS in memory of Lisa as Bawnmore rallies to family

IN MEMORY: Lisa's sons Jamie and Nathan present a cheque for £4000 to Martina McIlkenny (Care Team Manager) and Renee Quinn (Director) of PIPS Charity on the Antrim Road

THE family of a popular Bawnmore woman have raised £4,000 for PIPS Charity in her memory.

Lisa Cleary (42) died suddenly on June 5.

Following her death, sister Karen Knowles set up a fundraising page to raise money for the suicide prevention charity.

This week, Lisa’s family handed over a cheque to PIPS Charity on the Antrim Road for a massive £4,000.

Karen said: “Lisa was a beautiful sister and a devoted mummy to Nathan and Jamie.

“Lisa was also a good friend to many, a niece, a cousin, an auntie and a godmother.

“She was a special part of the Bawnmore community in which we were born and grew up in.

“We have no words to describe the pain Lisa was in, or the pain that is left behind.

“As a family, we wanted to donate to PIPS Charity and we hope this money can go a long way to helping others.

“Even if it opening the phone lines for an extra hour every day or having a counsellor available more often, we hope it can open up extra support for people who need it.

“I don’t think people know about the support and help out there. It can be frightening for those already suffering from mental health problems.

“PIPS do some fantastic work. If someone knows there is someone listening on the other end of the phone or a befriending service, it can make a big difference.

“I would like to thank every person that donated. I live in London and donations came from far away.

“The Bawnmore and Newtownabbey community were also so supportive.”