THE 4 Corners Festival is set to return to venues across Belfast from January 30 to February 8 with a programme built around its new theme, ‘Journey’.

Now established as an annual festival in the city, 4 Corners was conceived as a way to inspire people from across Belfast to transform the city for the peace and wellbeing of all, encouraging people to step beyond the physical and psychological “corners” of the city through events that bring new places, new perspectives and new connections.

The 2026 programme includes events spanning conversation, music, comedy, drama, exhibitions, workshops, schools and sport, with all events free of charge.

According to organisers this year’s theme ‘Journey’ reflects the idea that everyone is shaped by the paths they take through life, both outward journeys across places and inward journeys of change, reflection and growth.

Festival co-founder Father Martin Magill, said one objective of the festival is to encourage people to explore Belfast and meet across divides, with a strong emphasis on welcome and friendship.

“The background to our city is shaped by the legacy of the Troubles, so part of what we do is encourage people to get to know the whole city and to meet one another, and build friendships across the various divides," said the St John's Parish Priest.

"Another key element is churches working together, using the arts to communicate an important message — and that message is about building friendships.

“For me, journey is on so many levels. It is really a journey towards a greater maturity in body, mind and spirit. Coming from a Christian Catholic faith perspective, the journey, for me, is also about becoming more like the one I follow, becoming more like Jesus. That, for me, is the primary journey."

The festival will open in late January with invitation-only events, followed by a city-centre exhibition and a full run of public events across Belfast through to the closing Sunday on February 8.

The programme includes Beyond Boundaries, delivered in partnership with Ulster University for sixth form pupils from across Belfast, facilitated by playwright and broadcaster Nuala McKeever, focusing on exploring how to face change and difference with openness rather than fear.

A public exhibition, Journeying To Resilience, will be launched at 2 Royal Avenue on January 30 and will run daily from January 31 to February 8, showcasing photography from Westcourt Camera Club following creative writing workshops with individuals on paths of personal transformation.

A cross-city Glider event, Come Glide With Me, will travel West to East from St John’s Church on the Falls Road to Stormont Presbyterian, and East to West on the return, featuring live music, spoken word, poetry, reflections from a tour guide and a community relations gathering while the opening weekend includes A Youth Journey From Belfast To Katanga, sharing a November 2025 journey by young people from South Belfast Alternatives to Kampala, Uganda, and exploring how youth use vision and resilience to change their communities.

The festival’s annual broadcast service will take place at the Agápê Centre on February 1, broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster, exploring Journey with Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin.

That evening, The Journey So Far will feature Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin speaking on her journey from Montego Bay to Kent, with music by the Pro Bono Choir, a Belfast ensemble of lawyers who perform for charitable causes.

Other programme highlights include Winning Through Uncertainty with Sam Goodwin at St Comgall’s Centre on February 2; The Good Journey, an evening of conversation about the life and ministry of Rev Dr Harold Good at Jennymount Methodist on February 3; and Stories from the Road, a night of music and comedy at the Oh Yeah Centre on February 4.

On February 4, Youth Action will host two workshops: Exploring Masculinity With Young Men In Schools for young men aged 13 to 18, and Reimagining Masculinity, an afternoon session for those working with young men in schools, youth work, community or faith settings.

It will be followed on February 5 with an Out To Lunch With Dr Jemar Tisby at Fitzroy Presbyterian Church, where university students will have an opportunity to attend a closed event where the historian and author will be challenging students to think critically about Christianity, race, faith and justice.

The festival’s closing event, The Journey Toward Reconciliation, takes place on Racial Justice Sunday at St Peter’s Cathedral on February 8, with Dr Jemar Tisby speaking on racial reconciliation within the Church and practical steps to fight discrimination and journey together toward peace.

All events are free to attend. To find out the full lineup of the festival and to book your tickets, go to 4cornersfestival.com.