£50,000 LED lighting upgrade scheme for Twaddell Avenue

A £50,000 LED lighting upgrade scheme for Twaddell Avenue in North Belfast has commenced.

The scheme will involve the replacement of 18 existing columns and associated cabling. To minimise disruption to local schools and residents, the works will be carried out during the school half-term break this week.

Completion of the work by Saturday (October 30) is subject to favourable weather conditions, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This significant investment will benefit everyone who travels and works in the area. I am committed to addressing the issues which matter most to people and street lighting services are crucial in ensuring those driving, cycling, wheeling and walking can do so safely within their communities.

“This investment provides new LED lighting technology in Twaddell Avenue. It is important that adequate street lighting not only improves the quality of lighting but is also more energy efficient, given my commitment to climate action.

“I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”