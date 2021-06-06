Families' distress as 50 graves vandalised at Carnmoney Cemetery

VANDALISM: Damage to one of the graves in Carnmoney Cemetery

AROUND 50 graves have been vandalised at Carnmoney Cemetery in Newtownabbey.

Headstones were damaged and vases and ornaments overturned and smashed.

The vandalism at the cemetery on Prince Charles Way was reported to the PSNI shortly before 8pm on Thursday (May 27).

Police said the incident is not being treated as a hate crime and one young person is helping them with their inquiries.

Inspector Steve Patty said: “We are not treating this as any kind of hate crime, nor do we believe that there was any sectarian motive involved.

“One young person is helping us with our enquiries and we are not looking to speak to any other individuals in connection with the damage caused.

“The cemetery is well-kept and place of reflection for so many people. We understand that families and friends who have loved ones buried in the cemetery will find this a very distressing and upsetting incident.

“If members of the public have any information that could assist our investigation they should contact us on 101 asking for Duty Sergeant ref no 1919 of 28/5/21.”

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said many people have been left upset and distressed by the damage to the graves.

"My thoughts are with all of the families of those affected by the damage of graves at Carnmoney Cemetery,” he said.

"Cemeteries are places where grieving families can find solace and this must have been very upsetting and distressing for all those affected.

"I have been in touch with the PSNI and been assured that this was not a sectarian incident.

"I also understand that Council officials will be speaking to families involved to ensure they get the support required and that the damage can be repaired."

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and local SDLP Glengormley councillor Noreen McClelland added: “This is distressing news for families who have loved ones buried in Carnmoney Cemetery.

"It is a quiet place for calm reflection on the lives of those who have passed on. The last thing you expect is to hear that the resting place of your loved one has been attacked.

“I understand that police have cordoned a section of the cemetery off and are in the process of contacting the families affected.

"This is a terrible incident and my thoughts are with all those left to deal with the aftermath.”