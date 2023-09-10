Onwards and upwards for 50 to 50 Walk and Talk group

CHARITY SUPPORT: The '50 to 50 Walk and Talk' group at a fundraising event for Cancer Focus

A WALKING group which was started as a challenge in the lead up to a West Belfast man's 50th birthday continues to grow from strength to strength three years on.

Gerard Mulhern formed the '50 to 50' group in 2020 as a challenge to himself in the build-up to his milestone birthday. The walk and talk group then continued meeting every evening, growing in size fundraising and creating awareness for as many as 17 different charities along the way.

With the motto 'Good to Walk, Better to Talk', the group will celebrate its third anniversary this week.

"The group started out as a challenge for my 50th birthday," explained Gerard. "The last three years have been a complete story that I didn’t think would have been possible.

The group meets at Andersonstown Leisure Centre Monday-Friday at 6pm and Sunday morning at 10.30am.

"When we started in 2020, there wasn't really any walk and talk groups in West Belfast but I know there are a few now.

"We have walked, talked, championed 17 different charities and met loads of new people on the way. It is more like a group of friends. It is a social thing and good for your health too, getting out and about."

With various events throughout the calendar year, Gerard is looking forward to a number of key occasions to end 2023.

"We do a lot of social events too including our annual awards night, bar crawl for charity and different things," he added. "I am looking forward to a number of events coming up, including walk for World Sepsis Day on September 13 and a West Wellbeing 5k, 10k and 20k challenge.

"Coming up to Christmas, we will be supporting Foodstock and their annual food and toy appeal. Last year, all our members helped deliver food parcels to those in need in the community.

"I can only see the group expanding and getting better. I want to continue to support more charities

"It also has been a massive help to some of our members with the social and walking aspect now massive in their daily lives."

The '50 to 50' group is open to all. They meet at 6pm, Monday to Friday and 10.30am on Sunday at Andersonstown Leisure Centre. You can keep up-to-date with the '50 to 50 Walk and Talk' group on Facebook here.