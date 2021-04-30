Ligoniel welcome for Boodles Dam investment

AN INVESTMENT of £500,000 for enhancement works at Boodle's Dam in Ligoniel has been welcomed by local political representatives.

The funding, which was approved at Belfast City Council’s Strategic, Policy and Resources Committee, will include flood relief to protect local homes and properties as well as path upgrades and access to the pond.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane welcomed the funding windfall.

“This significant investment for works at Boodles Dam is great news for the residents of Ligoniel and the city of Belfast," he said.

“We have been working on this project for some years in conjunction with local people and groups and I want to say well done to all involved.”

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Ryan Murphy said access to open spaces was appreciated more than ever by the public after the experience of the Covid lockdown. “Safely opening up the area will provide more leisure activities and enhance the wider Boodles Dam environment," he said.

“Parks play a vital role in our lives and the additional paths will encourage local families to use these facilities. This is a positive step forward in a wider campaign to create accessible and safe leisure provision across the Belfast hills while protecting and preserving the environment."

Belfast City Council says Ligoniel dams, once at the heart of Belfast's linen industry, "provide an urban oasis of woodland, grassland and old mill races".