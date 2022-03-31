ESTABLISHED over 37 years ago, Fairdeal Garden Centre in Andersonstown has become your one-stop shop for all gardening needs.
Now located in new premises, the business offers you a fair deal on all things from pots to compost and plants to garden sheds.
“We are local, based in the heart of the community,” said owner, Michael Hawkins.
“We started off small but are now a well-established garden centre with a fantastic customer base.”
Fairdeal continue to offer a unique service whereby customers can bring along old pots and tubs and have them refilled.
They also offer a fantastic delivery service on all products, meaning your fresh flowers and plants can be brought straight to your garden.
Need a new garden shed? They are made to order and built to the customer’s measurements and liking. Design your own shed and Fairdeal will give you the best quote available.
Speaking about the 50th anniversary of the Andersonstown News, Michael added: “I was one of the first advertisers in the Andersonstown News.
“I congratulate them for the work done over the last 50 years and their continued work.
“The paper has and always has been popular with the local community.”