New social housing gets the green light for the Whiterock

DEVELOPMENT: The former Belfast Metropolitan College campus site on the Whiterock Road

PLANNING approval has been granted for new houses to be built the Whiterock Road.

The proposed development site on the former Belfast Metropolitan College campus is currently the home of Corpus Christi Boxing Club and the Whiterock Children’s Centre.

A new children's centre has also been approved as part of the planning application by Co Tyrone developers Newpark Developments.

The application was given the green light by Belfast City Council's Planning Committee on Tuesday night. Sixty-two new social housing homes will be built on the site.

Sinn Féin councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly said: "I am absolutely delighted that the planning application for an additional 62 much-needed social homes on the Whiterock Road has been approved.

"This is a major investment in our community and another positive step towards addressing the housing crisis in Belfast.

"I want to recognise the tireless efforts of the our local community and everyone involved in getting this crucial application across the line. We must work together to keep making progress towards providing affordable and safe housing for all."

Deirdre Walsh, Centre Director of Whiterock Children's Centre, welcomed plans for a new children's centre as part of the application.

"We are hoping to secure a new children's centre and welcome the fact it is included in this application. We look forward to working with Newpark Developments."