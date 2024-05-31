£70,000 of drugs seized in Lenadoon

SEIZURE: The drugs were found during a search in Lenadoon on Thursday

MORE than £70,000 worth of class B and C drugs have been seized by police in Lenadoon.

The search, by the West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team under the Misuse of Drugs Act, took place on Thursday.

A large quantity of cannabis was located along with prescription medications, cash and electronics, all of which will now be examined further by police.

Inspector Moutray said: "We are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible and yesterday's seizure is an example of effective community-based policing at its best.

"The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland, and that includes its harrowing impact on the lives and relationships of local people.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101 or submit information online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.