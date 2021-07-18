£80k damage caused in arson attack at Ardoyne housing site

FIRE: The blaze at the building site is being treated as arson

AN estimated £80,000 worth of damage was caused by a fire, apparently set deliberately, at a social housing site in Ardoyne at the weekend.

Fire crews were called to the former St Gemma's High School site in Ardoyne on Sunday afternoon (July 11) at around 2.40pm.

The fire is being treated as arson.

Work had been nearing completion on 53 much-needed family homes on the site, which will be known as Galgani Crescent.

Over £7.4 million has been invested in the new development, delivered by Clanmil Housing.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Nichola Bradley slammed those responsible for the fire.

“These are much needed homes being built and the community are outraged by this latest incident," she said. “Not only has this fire caused damage but firefighters were tied up at the site for some time when someone else could have needed their help. I’m appealing for anyone with information to come forward before there is another incident."

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker described the incident as an "absolute disgrace."

"This site is being developed for new shops, housing and leisure for the community," he said. "If anyone saw anything, please get in contact. Those who want to destroy the community need to be identified. This can’t continue. It is an absolute disgrace."