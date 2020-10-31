Belfast's most-loved playwright Martin Lynch goes from Docks to Aosdána

Belfast playwright Martin Lynch has been elected to Aosdána, the esteemed Irish association of artists.

Born and brought up in the docks area but with a strong connection to Turf Lodge, Martin’s career spans over 30 years, from resident playwright at The Lyric Theatre, Belfast in 1980 to 1988 to the present day with Lynch continuing to write and direct with his company GBL Productions.

Today, Aosdána, the affiliation of creative artists in Ireland, has elected 12 new members.



Works include celebrated landmark productions such as Dockers (1981); The Interrogation of Ambrose Fogarty (1982); Lay Up Your Ends (1983-1985) (co-written with Marie Jones & Charabanc Theatre Company) amongst many others, including most recently 1932 – The People Of Gallagher Street (2017) co-written with Gary Mitchell; We’ll Walk Hand In Hand (2018); The Miami Showband Story (2019) (co-written with Marie Jones).

As well as writing for the stage, Lynch has written several plays for BBC Radio 4 and a screenplay A Prayer For The Dying for Sam Goldwyn Films.

Lynch is recognised as a pioneer of theatre in the community and has written many plays in collaboration with communities, creating a unique mix of professional and community participation.

He co-founded New Belfast Community Arts Initiative, is a former member of Community Arts Partnership’s Board and now Patron of Community Arts Partnership.

Commenting the appointment, Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Congratulations to Martin. To be elected to Aosdána is among the highest honour an artist can receive, nominated by your peers in recognition for the contribution your work has made to creative life in Ireland.

“Martin has devoted his life to the practice and continues to be an inspiration to all those who have the pleasure of knowing him and his work.”

In 2013, Martin Lynch was the first person to be designated a Belfast Ambassador by then Lord Mayor Máirtín Ó Muilleoir in recognition of his service to the arts.