Applejacks Café is a hidden gem with great food, laughs and fun

TIME TO GET TOGETHER: Enjoying a lunch-time chat at Applejacks

FIRST opened in 2016, Applejacks café on the Glen Road continues to go from strength to strength.

Under new ownership since last year, the café remains popular from early morning, thanks to the many local schools on the Glen Road.

Offering great coffee and great food in a beautiful setting at Caffrey Hill, they also boast an outdoor terrace with a great panoramic view of Belfast.

Owner Martin McGuinness explained: “When I took over just over a year ago, I kept the same name, the same staff and generally everything the same.

“I knew Applejacks already had a great reputation so wanted to keep the high standards up.

“We do breakfast and lunch six days a week. Some of our most popular items include Fries, Brioche French Toast and Filled Muffins for breakfast and our most popular lunchtime meal would be the Salt and Chilli Chicken Wrap.

“Our flavoured milkshakes, slush puppies and Mullins ice-cream are also really popular with the local schoolchildren.

“Our community-ethos is fantastic. It is small and homely and always a great atmosphere.

“There is always a bit of craic and banter with people, especially our locals.”

Applejacks

154 Glen Road

Belfast

BT11 8RJ

Tel: 028 9460 0428

Opening Hours: Mon-Sun 8am-4.30pm