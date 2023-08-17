Joy and relief as pupils receive A Level results

THERE were scenes of joy and relief across schools in North and West Belfast on Thursday morning on A-Level results day.

At Blessed Trinity College on the Antrim Road, new Principal Bernadette Lyttle said she was "absolutely delighted" with their overall results.

"We are sitting on around 80 per cent, grades A* to C which is absolutely outstanding.

Jennie Crawford with mum, Jennifer and pet dog celebrate A Level results at Blessed Trinity College

"Behind all of the grades are individual stories from the young people and it is important to acknowledge what they have come through over the last three years to this stage so successfully."

Rachel Peak achieved two A*s and two A's and is off to St Mary's University College to study Primary School Teaching.

"I am off to work now but I am going out for dinner later and can't wait to celebrate with my friends and family," she said.

Up the road in Glengormley, there was a great buzz at Edmund Rice College with the school achieving record-breaking A Level results.

Eighty per cent of pupils achieved three or more A Level grades at A*-C. Twenty per cent of the cohort achieved straight A’s with the largest amount of pupils in the school’s history achieving four A Levels at grades A*-C.

Collecting their results at Edmund Rice

Head Boy Matthew Girvan is off to university in Manchester as he starts the journey to becoming a paramedic practitioner.

"I got two A's and a C so I am buzzing," he said. "I have been with the PDS Training Academy here for three years so I can't wait to become a paramedic practitioner.

"I am looking forward to going out with my mates later and have a few drinks."

Ben Lundy was also delighted with his results, achieving three A's and is off to study film at university.

"I am panicking," he admitted. "I will celebrate later with the lads and family."

Principal Paul Berne praised the work ethic and commitment shown by the pupils, teachers and parents.

“These results are incredible and are testimony to the hard work and dedication of our pupils," he said. "We are delighted as we constantly strive to impress upon them the importance of a strong work ethic and the correlation that this has with success in all walks of life.

"We are blessed with a staff team who give everything for the pupils and are wholly committed to delivering the highest quality teaching and learning to help all our pupils achieve their full potential. I must also give special mention to our parents who work tirelessly to support the school and their children to help them succeed.

"It has been outlined consistently by exam boards over the past 12 months that outcomes will be lower than in 2022. Outcomes were higher and I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together. We wish all our leavers every success in their future endeavours.”

Over in West Belfast at All Saints College in Beechmount Avenue, staff and pupils were also in celebratory mood.

Orla Brown achieved an A*, A and B grades in her results and is off to Queen's University Belfast to study Nursing. She said had "always wanted" to be a nurse and is looking forward to the next stage of her career.

All Saints pupils at the school's Beechmount campus

Daniel Ramsey admitted he "thought he could have done better" with his results but is nevertheless heading to Belfast Met in September to study Sports Fitness and Coaching.

Principal Bronagh Farrimond said: "I am delighted with our results. All the hard work has paid off and I want to thank parents, teachers and the pupils for everything.

Lamees Ali, Sara Musa and Nisreen Mohamedani

"We have pupils going off to study a range of courses from Nursing to Criminology and even one student who has secured a place on an Aer Lingus pilot course!"

Up on the Glen Road at St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School 71 per cent of students achieved three grades at A-C or equivalent.

Head Boy Alan Shaiju was the top performing student with three A*s. Outstanding results were also secured by Josh McAllister with two A*s and an A, Tomasz Czisz, one A* and two As, Ross McNeill, one A* and two As, Gerard Rice, one A* and two As, Darren McGarry, A, B and Distinction*, Diarmuid O’Sullivan, A, B and Distinction*, and Garrett Tolan, A*, A and a B. Adam Kettle and Oisin McEwan also achieved at least a triple distinction in the BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport.

Alan Shaiju with Principal Mrs Kelly and Vice-Principal Mrs Crookes





St Mary’s Principal, Mrs Siobhan Kelly, commended students on their successes and acknowledged the hard work and support invested by teaching and support staff.

“These are extremely pleasing results for our students, especially given all they have been through in recent years," she said. "The resumption to full examinations was challenging but the entire St Mary’s community is delighted that our pupils’ hard work and determination has been rewarded.

"Education begins at home, and it is only right that we extend our appreciation to our parents who have been unwavering in their support for the students and the school. It has been a pleasure for school staff to witness first-hand the determination and resilience exhibited by this exceptional cohort and I have no doubt that our A Level pupils, who have made valuable contributions to the life of the school community, will secure further success in their next endeavor whether that be at university, further education college, apprenticeship or employment.”

St Mary's pupil Ross McNeill with Principal Mrs Kelly and teacher Mrs Lewis

Across the North, there was a fall in the number of top A Level grades A* and A grades but the proportion of top grades is still higher than pre-pandemic. 37.5 per cent of A Level entries were awarded A* or A, while 11.6 per cent of entries were awarded the top A* grade.

CCEA are operating a results helpline on Thursday on 028 9026 1260. There will also be a dedicated 2023 results day area on CCEA's website.

The Department for the Economy's careers service is also operating an online advice service or by telephoning 0300 200 7820.