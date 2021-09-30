WATCH: A1 Solutions continues to innovate and grow in time for Natasha’s Law

A1 Solutions are a family run business which was founded in 2006 focusing on the manufacture of self-adhesive labels and selling and supporting the accompanying products such as thermal transfer ribbons, Zebra printers, barcode scanners, barcode verification equipment and software.

Based in Springbank Industrial Estate in Poleglass, the firm acquired the neighbouring unit in 2015 which allowed them to expand their business to include an onsite purpose built factory.

Discussing their company, director Laura Smyth said: “We are the biggest Zebra Reseller in Ireland and our main focus would be labels and label printers and we manufacture all of our labels in house.”





The Covid-19 pandemic has allowed A1 Solutions to continue to innovate and grow their business.



“With the pandemic we got busier,” Laura continued. “We would supply a lot of hospitals and the food industry. With everyone cooking from home, our customers who are food manufacturers were really busy too so we have been lucky to be steady the whole way through the pandemic.



“We invest constantly in the business. Whether that is new machinery in the factory or new staff. We are always looking at new markets and Natasha’s Law has opened up new markets as some companies who have never used labels before are having to put their allergens for food on their products to make sure that they are compliant.



“We would always keep up to date on technology advancements and bring new products to our customers which we think could benefit them.”



The Retail Division A1 Retail focuses on the retail sector to supply Till Rolls, Deli Labels, Special Offer labels and now Allergen Intelligence. A1 Solutions has also been shortlisted for the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce 'Family Business of the Year' Awards.



As a family run business Laura believes this is one of the key factors setting them apart from their competitors and says that their base of loyal customers is testament to the level of customer service and support that A1 Solutions deliver to their customers.