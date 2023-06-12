WATCH: Stag do to remember as Aaron meets Kilkenny star on Croke Park pitch

A SOUTH Belfast hurler had a stag do to remember at the weekend after ending up on the Croke Park pitch and posing for photos with a Kilkenny hurling star.

Aaron Maguire, who hurls with Bredagh GAC, was in Dublin celebrating his stag with his team-mates and friends. For his stag prank, Aaron was forced to dress up as Kilkenny star TJ Reid, before the group attended the Senior Hurling Championship Final between Kilkenny and Galway at Croke Park on Sunday.

The Cats lifted the Bob O’Keefe Cup thanks to a goal in stoppage-time from Cillian Buckley in a pulsating Leinster SHC final.

Following the full-time whistle, Aaron was spotted by the Kilkenny team and ended up on the pitch.

Speaking to Belfast Media, Aaron explained: "I am a hurler for Bredagh and 14 of us decided to go down to Dublin for my stag do and watch the Leinster final.

🤣 @BredaghGAC1 hurler on stag dresses up as Kilkenny hurler, slips security, and poses with TJ Reid pic.twitter.com/O4guAQKz00 — OurGame.ie (@OurGameHQ) June 12, 2023

"The boys surprised me and told me I had to dress up as TJ Reid. The boys always keep me going at training about who is a better free-taker, myself or TJ.

"I was walking around Dublin in the full kit and helmet so I stood out well.

"At the final whistle, I was down at the bottom of the stand and all the Kilkenny players were looking up and spotted me. They were laughing and pointing at me.

"I managed to get on to the pitch and slip past a steward. I got a photo with TJ on the pitch and we were chatting away just and he was asking me about the wedding and stuff. It was a bit surreal but he was brilliant.

"It is definitely something I will always remember. They say what happens on a stag do stays on a stag do but I think this one will follow me for a bit."