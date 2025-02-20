Progress on mother and baby mental health unit at City Hospital welcomed

SITE: The mother and baby mental health unit will be located at Belfast City Hospital

SINN Féin mental health spokesperson and West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the Minister of Health’s indication that the development of a mother and baby mental health unit in Belfast will commence in this financial year.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt provided an update on the facility, which will be located at Belfast City Hospital at this week’s Health Committee.

Mother and baby units are mental health wards specifically designed for mothers to be with their babies while they continue with their treatment. The staff provide extra support in caring for their baby.

“I am delighted the Minister has said he is keen to see the mother and baby mental health unit developed," said Órlaithí Flynn "The site has been identified at the City Hospital in Belfast, and will be the first of its kind on the island.

“Sinn Féin has long-called for this project to be delivered to better support those mothers experiencing postpartum mental health issues, and ensure they are not separated from their newborn child.

Órlaithí Flynn

“This represents a positive step towards better supporting women and ensuring they have access to first-class, modern health services.

“I look forward to hearing further details around this project as it develops and will continue work with the Health Minister and the other parties on this.”