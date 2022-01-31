Action needed on ‘dangerous’ North Belfast junction

LOCAL political representatives have called for action to address a ‘dangerous’ junction in North Belfast.

It follows a site meeting between Sinn Féin reps and officials from the Department for Infrastructure at a stretch of the busy Shore Road passing Abbeyville and Glenville.

Speaking following the meeting, Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “We’ve made several safety suggestions to them that might alleviate the danger and officials agreed to come back after looking at viable options to be discussed with local residents.

“This is welcome, however, the people of the area along with political representatives now want to see action.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Taylor McGrann added: “We’ve been campaigning for this dangerous stretch of road to be addressed by the Department of Infrastructure and their officials for some time and the pace of progress has been very slow.

“This onsite meeting was positive and encouraging so let’s see what they come back with.

“It’s long passed time for this junction to be dealt with and safety measures introduced.

“We’ll be updating residents in the days ahead and the campaign will continue until the matter is resolved.”