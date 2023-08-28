Fred and Conor join forces across peace line to boost North Belfast soccer clubs

AN additional £900,000 has been secured to deliver a cross-community project between two North Belfast football clubs.

The Malgrove project has been in the pipeline for many years, with the aim of providing new facilities for Malachians FC and Grove United FC.

After previously securing around £1 million, an additional £900,000 was secured at a recent North Belfast Area Working Group meeting to fund the project.

Malgrove will see a new changing pavilion at the Shore Road Playing Fields, new 3G pitch and a refurb of the current grass pitch.

The project has been a long-term ambition of Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey and DUP councillor Fred Cobain, who both welcomed the securing of the funds needed to get the project started.

"This has been a a long time in the making," explained Fred.

"This project ensures a secure future for both clubs. The 3G pitch will be made available to local schools and community groups too.

"It is a genuine cross-community project. The two teams have been working together for years.

"The Shore Road and Whitwell area is a pretty deprived area of North Belfast and to put this type of money in is a huge boost."

Councillor Maskey added: "Working together makes delivery easier and more likely. We have worked tirelessly on a number of issues together for the benefit of constituents. I am looking forward to seeing this project completed as it will be a great benefit to the Shore Road and Whitewell communities."