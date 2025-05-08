Suspicious object sparks evacuation of Divis Tower

DIVIS Tower has been evacuated following a security alert sparked by a suspicious object on Thursday morning.

A heavy police presence remains outside the building on Divis Street. Earlier police made an arrest in connection with the attempted murder of Sean O'Reilly in Poleglass earlier this year.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Residents are being evacuated from Divis Tower and road diversions are in place. Road users are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

Robert McClenaghan from Falls Residents' Association, whose group's office is based at the bottom of the tower, said they have also been evacuated.

"Residents are gathering in Divis Community Centre until it is safe to return," he said.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said: “I have spoken to police this morning who have confirmed a suspicious object was found in Divis Tower and residents have been evacuated.

“This is causing disruption to residents, particularly the elderly who have been forced to leave their homes. I will continue to stay in contact with police and I hope residents can return home shortly."