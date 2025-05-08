Best of the West is back and SAG Credit Union want you to start nominating

BEST OF THE WEST READY: Seamus Judge, Shauna O'Neill, Elaine McAuley and Stacey Forrester from SAG Credit Union with Conor McParland from Andersonstown News

READERS of the Andersonstown News are being urged to nominate their favourite businesses and services as we look forward to the 2025 Best of the West awards that will be taking place next month.

Back sponsoring this year’s Best of the West awards is SAG Credit Union. The credit union has a long association with the awards and is calling on readers to nominate in each category.

With offices in Andersonstown and outside the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre in Poleglass, SAG Credit Union is synonymous with West Belfast. It has been part of the community for over 60 years and has helped generations of families achieve their financial goals.

The credit union continues to grow, last year it lent nearly £16m to local people and in April it merged with Link Credit Union. This means SAG can offer even more services to their 20,000 members.

Seamus Judge, Assistant Manager of SAG Credit Union, said: "At SAG Credit Union, we believe in celebrating the exceptional talent and entrepreneurial spirit of the people living in West Belfast.

“It’s one of the reasons why it’s such a special place and this is why we are delighted to sponsor the Best of the West awards.”

“These awards shine a spotlight on the innovators, small business owners, and community leaders who embody the values we cherish – hard work, integrity, and a love for making where they live better for everyone.

“I would urge everyone to get their nominations in as soon as possible and I look forward to seeing who has been shortlisted at the community celebration event in The Devenish on the June 27.”

Nominations for the 2025 Best of the West Awards open on Thursday.

Voting in the 2025 Best of the West will be by online vote only at https://belfastmedia.com/events/best-of-the-west-2025

You can also scan this QR code.

This is to ensure maximum fairness of the awards.

Each voter will be allowed ONE VOTE only. Any attempt to game or vote more than one time for a favoured project will lead to the elimination of that project so we appeal to voters to respect the voting rules of the Best of the West.

Our judges will pick four nominees to shortlist in each category, taking into account a range of factors to ensure as many areas and groups as possible get a chance to enjoy the fun of West Belfast’s most exciting event.

We plan to celebrate all our winners and runners-up at a special ‘Best Fest’ Party at The Devenish on Friday, June 27.

Best of luck to everyone!