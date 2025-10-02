Promote your biz in our special Oireachtas supplement to welcome Ireland's largest Gaeilge celebration

This autumn, Belfast will play host to one of Ireland’s greatest cultural gatherings — An tOireachtas, the national Irish language festival, taking place from 29 October to 2 November.

Thousands of visitors from across the island and further afield will travel to Belfast to celebrate the richness of our language, music, and traditions. Competitions, concerts, and community events will fill venues right across the city, with West Belfast at the heart of the festivities.

To mark this momentous occasion, we are publishing a special newspaper supplement on 25 October — a vibrant guide to the festival, its programme, and its impact. This in-paper and online supplement will be distributed widely, ensuring readers have everything they need to enjoy the week while giving local businesses and organisations a unique opportunity to shine.

The supplement will be distributed as a standalone publication in Oireachtas venues.

Reach thousands of visitors who will be looking for places to eat, shop, stay and explore during An tOireachtas.

Celebrate culture and community by showing your support for the Irish language and for Belfast’s role as the Irish language capital of Ireland.

Be Part of the Welcome

Advertising in this special supplement is more than a promotional opportunity — it’s a way to extend a heartfelt Belfast fáilte to all those attending An tOireachtas 2025.

We invite businesses, community organisations, cultural groups, and sponsors to take their place in this unique publication. Together, we can showcase Béal Feirste as a city of hospitality, creativity and enterprise.

Details in image above. To stake your place in the supplement, you can email Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.