SMALL BIZ SPOTLIGHT: Beautiful bespoke beds at Goldsmith Furniture Ltd

LOCATED in the busy Hillview Retail Park, Goldsmith Furniture Ltd opened their North Belfast showroom last October following a previous stint of four years in Carryduff in South Belfast.



The company specialises in custom-made luxury bespoke beds and are VAT Registered and designed with B2B trade in mind.



Goldsmith Furniture has been run by the same family for three generations and current owner, Sam Mohuyddin is proud to provide you the finest products since we are known for high-end quality and outstanding customer service.



"We are unique because we manufacture all our bed frames from scratch to any colour, fabric, customisation even to the height of the headboards," he said.



“We specialise in handcrafted bespoke bed frames at affordable prices. Our beds come in a variety of styles and sizes with unrivalled quality you will forever treasure. "We pride ourselves in our quality of service and offer free delivery throughout Northern Ireland within seven days.



"We also supply shops and retail with our manufactured beds and our showroom is open to the public.



"Our handcrafted beds come in a variety of styles and sizes; all products are made of high-quality materials and are built to last. We are the only company in Northern Ireland that can build and deliver a bespoke bed in 3-5 business days.



"All our bespoke bed frames come with 12 months manufacturing defect warranty and free shipping across the island of Ireland possible within 3-5 business days.



"We are quickly becoming one of the UK’s leading suppliers of contract bed and mattress suppliers on the island of Ireland.



"We have an excellent reputation and have secured contracts with a number of large hotel chains and commercial estate agents.



"Our customer service team can assist you on any questions or concerns you have."

For a full bed and mattress range and to download a brochure, visit their website at www.goldsmithfurniture.com.



Goldsmith Furniture Ltd, Unit 2, Hillview Retail Park, 1-7 Hillview Road, Belfast BT14 7BT. Tel: 07455176167 Email: info@gsfireland.com



