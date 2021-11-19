VIDEO: Falls Leisure Centre at the heart of the community for over 100 years

FALLS Leisure Centre has been at the heart of the Falls Road community for over 100 years. Originally established as the Falls Baths, the site has seen a colourful history including being used as a temporary morgue during the Belfast Blitz.

The current leisure facilities opened at the site in June 2005 and have grown from strength to strength in the opportunities it offers to the local community and the wider city.



Situated right on the Glider route, the Falls Leisure Centre is easily accessible from across the city and offers a welcoming environment for those looking to improve their fitness.

Centre Manager, Aaron McGlone explained more about the facilities on offer.



“In Falls Leisure Centre we have a 25 metre pool that facilitates swim clubs, water polo clubs, Better swim school on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday morning,” he said.



“We have swimming sessions available for people of all abilities and ages. At Falls we also have Swim for All sessions, swim for fitness sessions and on a Sunday morning we have a family fun session.” Aaron explained that the centre also offers aqua aerobics classes two days a week and that they also have a steam room and sauna to help boost recovery.



Falls Leisure Centre also works with a number of local community groups to help promote fitness and a better lifestyle within the community.



Aaron added: “In terms of community engagement, we have a great relationship with the Maureen Sheehan Centre. The guys from the centre use our facilities two days a week. They have Water Polo on a Monday morning and then they play dander ball on a Thursday morning.



“We also have engagement with the Now Group who are people with a learning disability and they have been using the centre for a number of weeks to regain and improve their fitness.”



In addition, Falls Leisure Centre also boosts an impressive indoor hall which is perfect for sports such as five-a-side, basketball, badminton or martial arts.



In addition the hall is also a great event space for children’s parties or meetings. Falls Leisure Centre also offer a number of group exercise classes which allow you to improve your fitness while making new friends.



“We have a comprehensive group exercise programme of 27 classes per week to meet the demands of our membership base," said Aaron.



“In terms of the classes we have a Healthwise programme, group cycle, circuits and legs, bums and tums. We also have yoga, an over sixties senior circuits class and junior gym.”



Local resident, George Millar explained that he has been using the fitness facilities at Falls Leisure Centre for four months.



“I think it improves your weight and self-wellbeing including any mental issues you may have,” he said. “I have been using the facilities here for about four months now and during that time I have lost 22 pounds in weight.



“I would mainly use the gym and the instructor there, Derek Richmond is very good. Every couple of weeks he will change the routine and advise you on your nutrition, what to take and what not to take.”



To find out more about the facilities and classes on offer at Falls Leisure Centre, visit the Better website here.