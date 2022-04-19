ADVERTORIAL: Sandra's Nursery Corner: Shop local to avoid online delivery headaches

WE all know how difficult it is to order items online to be delivered to the North, so why not shop local instead for all your baby needs.

With over 40 years’ experience looking after the needs of babies all over Belfast and beyond, Sandra's Nursery Corner is a one-stop shop for all your baby care needs.

Located on the Shore Road opposite Seaview, home of Crusaders FC, the family business continues to grow and adapt to new styles and colours every year.



Sandra’s stock a wide range of products from nursery furniture, travel systems, strollers, cot bedding, cribs, Moses baskets, highchairs, car seats, safety gates, monitors, bottles, sterilisers and a wide selection of blankets.

The many top brands available include Venicci, Silver Cross, Egg, Cosatto, Maxi-cosi, Hauck, Bebecar, Babystyle, BRbaby and East Coast, to name but a few.



Sandra's also prides itself in promoting home-grown businesses, including Shnuggle, best-known for their baths which allow the baby to sit upright was created in Newtownards by entreprenuer couple Adam and Sinead.



Manager Erin Copeland and her friendly team of staff have expert knowledge and will guide you in the right direction for all things bump, baby and beyond.



Erin is urging people to shop locally at Sandra's to avoid those online and delivery headaches.

"We all know how difficult it is to order items online to be delivered to Northern Ireland, especially larger items like furniture," she said.



"We hear daily how people have been let down by companies that are out of stock or charging over the odds for delivery.



"We try our best to keep stock of all our furniture on display in store.



"We also provide a free local delivery service. If you live outside Belfast, we will try our best to arrange delivery with a small fee."



With the Easter holidays approaching and sunny summer days (hopefully) not far off, there is no better time to invest in a new buggy at Sandra's.



"With the holidays approaching, a new buggy will be on the lips of all parents wanting to take a long weekend trip to the seaside," added Erin.

"In store, we have buggies from just £64.99 which includes a rain cover for them summer showers."



In store they provide ‘Sandra’s Baby Club’ this allows new and returning parents to hold items over with 20% deposit until the baby arrives. Giving you the flexibility to pay at your leisure.



Sandra's Nursery Corner is opened six days a week: Monday-Friday: 9.30am-5.30pm and Saturday: 9.30am-5pm. On-street parking is available outside.



Sandra’s also offer an online shop and delivery/click and collect service. For a full range of products, visit their website at www.sandrasnurserycorner.com