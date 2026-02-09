THE SPAR Craic 10k is the start of Belfast's St Patrick's Day celebrations, and its huge appeal has been reaffirmed with Aflac NI retaining its sponsorship.

This will be the fifth year that Aflac NI – a US Fortune-500 company with its Belfast base hosting its cyber security and digital services – have come on board, reinforcing the global appeal of both the company and SPAR Craic 10k.

A Fortune 500 company, Aflac has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for 70 years to millions of policyholders and customers across the US and Japan, taking care of the expenses health insurance doesn’t cover.

In Northern Ireland, Aflac is developing great tech and embedding security to support US customers in their time of need.

Mark McCormack, Chief Technology Officer & MD Aflac Northern Ireland, said: “We’re proud to return as sponsor of the SPAR Craic10k for a fifth year.

"It’s fantastic to see our brood at Aflac Northern Ireland involved alongside the wider community coming together to support an event that champions wellbeing and inclusivity.

The event’s ongoing success year after year reflects the dedication of Aisling Events in delivering such a well-loved and well-run event. Best of luck to everyone involved and taking part.”

This year's event is sold out. We are hoping to release some late entries soon.

If you would like to be notified when late entries become available please register here.