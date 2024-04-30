Age NI launching wellbeing programme

AGE NI has launched a mental health and wellbeing programme aimed at supporting men over 50.

The Good Vibrations programme is funded by Movember and men can sign up for a six week group ONLINE programme, which covers a wide range of information and advice to support the second half of life.

Move More Live More is a health and wellbeing falls prevention programme.

The programme will take place place via Zoom, consisting of two 90 minute sessions. Expert speakers will talk on different aspects of health, such as sleep, nutrition and mental health and how this can relate to falls.

Each session will end with some strength and balance exercises for all abilities. Don’t worry if you have never used zoom before - we can help get you connected!