Fundraising drive as Glór na Móna’s flagship Irish language facility facing funding shortfall

PLANS for a new flagship Irish language facility in West Belfast are in jeopardy due to a funding shortfall.

Based on the Whiterock Road, Glór na Móna’s current facility An Ghael Ionad, has built a reputation both nationally and internationally as a ground-breaking community hub for grassroots language regeneration and Irish-medium youth work which has become a vital component of the burgeoning Irish language network across the city.

The success of An Ghael Ionad and the expansion of Glór na Móna's projects has led to plans to develop their ambitious vision with a new build on the vacant council land adjacent to the current centre.

The project, known as Croí na Carraige (Heart of the Rock) has secured £1million funding but with phase one costing around £1.6m, time is running out to secure the additional funding needed to see the work started this year.

Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh, Director of Glór na Móna, explained: "We have planning permission to build a purpose-built youth, community and heritage facility on the site – Croí na Carraige.

"We have been successful in securing £1 million of capital funds, which includes £500,000 from Belfast City Council who own the land and have a design team in place. We also have funding from the Irish Language Investment Fund and the Shared Island Fund.

"Phase One of the building is coming in at about £1.6m so we are £600k short. We have had no movement from the Department for Communities or Department for Education.

"We are now at the stage where we need to start our own fundraising. I was in USA last week looking at this. We are at breaking point. The current facilities here are simply not big enough. It is not fit for purpose for our young people and the other groups here.

"Work simply must begin in 2025 because there is limited time to use the capital funding we have already secured otherwise we lose it. This would be the biggest flagship Irish language facility on the island of Ireland and it needs to be delivered."

Emma Ní Mhuireagáin, Co-ordinator of Cumann Óige Uachtar Chluanai, a youth organisation based at An Ghael Ionad, said space was a major issue.

"The growth of the sector needs to be recognised. We have 150 young people every week operating out of a mobile hut – it is just not right," she said. "Croí na Carraige would allow us to have a purpose-built facility for young people and allow us to build on our work so far."

Pádraigín Nic Mhathúna from Sólás na nÓg, also based at the centre, added: "Our project is based on young people with additional needs. We operate out of a portacabin. The lack of facilities here and space is really hindering the needs and development of our young people."