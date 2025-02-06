Boyne Bridge finally dismantled as station development work presses ahead

DEMOLITION: Aerial images this week showing the ongoing work, including the demolition of Boyne Bridge Pacemaker

THE demolition of Boyne Bridge in South Belfast has been completed.

The work is part of public realm works connected to the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

Durham Street, which runs off Sandy Row, has been closed since October to allow for the dismantling of the bridge.

In December last year demolition started on the site with diggers moving in to start the removal work which was expected to complete in January.

Work was temporarily halted last month due to a reported planning issue.

The people of nearby Sandy Row launched a belated and unsuccessful campaign to save the bridge, which they said was part of the history, tradition and culture of one of the city's oldest communities

The South Belfast bridge is said to have been crossed by King William in 1690 on his way south from Carrickfergus to confront the army of King James.

Built in the 1930s, the bridge spans the archaeological remains of a crossing built over the River Blackstaff in 1611.

In 1642, that crossing was was replaced by the Great Bridge of Belfast, later known as the Saltwater Bridge.

The Boyne Bridge takes its name from unevidenced local lore which suggests Prince William of Orange – later King William – crossed the old bridge in June 1690 on his way to the Battle of the Boyne.

Translink said the contractor is seeking to preserve key elements of the bridge and continuing to engage with the local community on an arts and heritage programme which will utilise original materials for future projects.

The whole redevelopment is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.