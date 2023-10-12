Calling for Health & Wellbeing Aisling Award nominations

LOCAL company Cirdan, which specialises in clinical imaging equipment for cancer hospitals and research labs, has thrown its weight behind the Health and Wellbeing Award for this year's Aisling Awards.

Led by entrepreneur Hugh Cormican, Cirdan's solutions are in use in clinical laboratories across six continents. Now the Aisling Awards will bring their global health message back home.

Cirdan is a leading provider of informatics and imaging solutions that enhance and speed up the diagnosis of patients. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in Canada and Australia, Cirdan is recognised as one of the leading suppliers of laboratory information systems worldwide.

The company is asking for readers to nominate the organisation that is working to improve people's mental health who they believe would be a worthy recipient of this year's Aisling Award.

Hugh Cormican, CEO commented: “We are delighted to sponsor the Health and Wellbeing award at this year’s Aisling Awards.

"Our company is dedicated to finding better ways to improve patient care and wellbeing and it is an honour to sponsor an award that aligns with our company mission and values.

"I want to take this opportunity to wish all of the deserving nominees the best of luck for the night and to thank them all for the amazing work they are doing.”

For 27 years, the Aisling Awards have epitomised the very best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise.

In the Europa Hotel on Friday 24 November, we will have an opportunity to salute the courage and resilience of civic leaders across multiple fields of endeavour and from every corner of the city.

You can nominate your favourite group or individual for this year's Aisling Health and Wellbeing Award here.