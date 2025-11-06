THE latest instalment of Sinn Féin’s Commission on the Future of Ireland took pace at the Oireachtas na Samhna in Belfast, where the focus was firmly on what cultural and language rights should look like in a united Ireland.

Following the discussion, West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly said that the unity conversation has “shifted from dreaming to planning".

“We’re past the point of asking if change is coming," she said. "The real work now is deciding what kind of new Ireland we want to see, not just politically, but socially, culturally, and linguistically. People want a new Ireland that actually improves their lives, not just a new country with the same problems.”

The panel featured Edel Ní Churraoin, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, Dr Niall Comer and Paula Melvin, who explored issues including the rights of Irish speakers, the future of Gaelscoileanna, protecting the Gaeltacht, and the need to avoid repeating the South’s century-long gap between rhetoric and delivery on Irish language rights.

Dr Niall Comer called for a focus on opportunity rather than obstacles, while Paula Melvin said reunification must mean a “genuine reset” for language policy.

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin warned that symbolic gestures won’t cut it, with Edel Ní Churraoin stressing the importance of community organising beyond political institutions.

Event coordinator Aoife Ferguson said the purpose of the Commission is to gather real ideas, not stage a debate for the sake of it:

“This process isn’t about abstract conversations, it’s about building a practical roadmap so people know what they’re voting for, not just what they’re voting against.”

The Commission is continuing to accept public submissions before publishing its next set of findings.

Aisling Reilly also urged more people to take part in the conversation.

“The shape of the new Ireland won’t be decided in a back room, it’ll be decided by the people who show up, speak up, and demand better. That’s the challenge, and the opportunity, in front of us.”