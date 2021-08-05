Alex Maskey announces that he will not contest next Assembly election

FOUR DECADES OF SERVICE: Alex Maskey will not stand in the next Assembly election

WEST Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Alex Maskey has announced that he will not contest the next Assembly election.

Mr Maskey (69) has been a mainstay of republican politics in Belfast and beyond since the 1970s.

The former boxer was interned in the 1970s and survived several assassination attempts on his life in the 1980s and 1990s.

In June 1983 he won a by-election to become the first Sinn Féin councillor in Belfast since the 1920s. He was at the forefront of Sinn Féin's electoral success during that decade. Sinn Féin are now the largest party on Belfast City Council.

In 1987 he survived after being shot at close range by loyalist paramilitaries. He was targeted again by loyalists in 1988 and survived a gun attack at his home in 1993 when his friend Alan Lundy was killed.

He has been a MLA at Stormont since 1998, representing both the West and South Belfast constituencies.

In 2002, he became the first ever republican to serve as Lord Mayor of Belfast.

"It has been truly an absolute honour and a privilege to represent the people of West and South Belfast over what is now four decades," he said.

After four decades of serving the people of Belfast, Alex Maskey has confirmed that he will not contest the next Assembly election.



"Republican activists of the calibre of Alex don't retire; Alex will remain a dedicated activist to achieve a new and united Ireland." - @moneillsf pic.twitter.com/2pu3DxPiE6 — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) August 5, 2021

"It feels like a lifetime ago now when I was first elected to Belfast City Council and the journey that our community has taken since then has been truly transformative

"Being the first Sinn Féin councillor in Belfast made myself and other colleagues who followed me the targets of regressive unionist forces.

"We were spat at, had abuse shouted in our faces, we were excluded, we had whistles blown when we tried to speak in the chamber and some of us were kicked and punched on an ongoing basis.

"When they couldn't break us or silence or community, they tried to kill us.

"Loyalists operating under the direction of the British state attacked my home several times, leaving me seriously injured and on another occasion tragically killing my friend Alan Lundy.

"Today, thanks to the sacrifice and courage of so many, we are in a much, much better place.

"My journey has brought me to the Mayor's parlour, to Stormont and to the Speaker's Office and as Speaker, I have sought to show fairness and respect and promote dialogue, and that is what is now required as we continue to build towards a new Ireland.

Alex Maskey became the first republican Lord Mayor of Belfast in 2002

"Sinn Féin is now the largest party on this island, North and South. We are driving forward real change to benefit all.

"Unity has never been nearer, and in my opinion it is very much within our grasp.

"I will certainly continue to play my full part in building a modern, inclusive and united Ireland. Republicans don't retire.

"So from me and my family, Go raibh mile maith agaibh for all your support over many, many years."

Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill paid tribute to Alex Maskey for his service.

"I want to thank Alex for his years of dedicated service as a republican activist, he has been a ferocious champion of the rights of communities within the Assembly, in Belfast City Council and on the ground.

"A former docker from North Belfast, Alex has been a courageous activist in republican politics over the course of many decades always leading by example.

"He was the first Sinn Féin councillor elected to Belfast City Council in 1983 and led the way for real transformative change within the city.

“He was imprisoned without trial, faced down sustained threats and attacks by British state forces and their loyalist surrogates and was almost killed in an attack at his home which left him with permanent injuries. A close friend and party colleague Alan Lundy was also killed in an attack on Alex’s family home. None of this deterred or intimidated Alex.

"During the Good Friday Agreement negotiations to achieve lasting peace on our island, Alex Maskey was central to the Sinn Féin team and he has served the people of South and West Belfast with absolute dedication and distinction since the establishment of the institutions.

"His level-headed approach and strong leadership have been exemplary in his position as the Speaker of the Assembly and has won respect from across the chamber.

"Republican activists of the calibre of Alex Maskey don't retire; Alex will remain a dedicated activist to deliver for the people of Belfast and to achieve a new and united Ireland for all.

"I want to wish Alex and his family the very best of luck for the future."