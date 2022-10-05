Pedestrian access approved for Alexandra Park recycling centre

CHANGE: Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee outside the recycling centre in Alexandra Park Avenue

BELFAST City Council is set to approve a system to allow pedestrian access into a North Belfast recycling centre.

Last year, we revealed that the Council was looking into the issue at the facility in Alexandra Park Avenue following an approach from Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee.

Belfast City Council said at the time, they were "reviewing" the situation.

At last week's People and Communities Committee meeting, councillors agreed to allow pedestrian access to the site.

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee said: "I am delighted to announce that after months of engagement, a system will be put in place to allow pedestrian access into the Alexandra Park Household Recycling centre which allow people to walk in to recycle.

"This will encourage far more recycling in the area."

The Committee decision is subject to ratification at next Monday's full monthly meeting of Belfast City Council, but is expected to be approved without any issues.