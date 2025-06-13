Response to Covid illustrates the benefits of all-island health system: GP

THE Covid-19 pandemic illustrated more than anything the advantage of operating an all-island health system, a panel discussion in West Belfast has heard.

Organised as part of Sinn Féin's Commission on the Future of Ireland, the discussion at St Comgalls focused on Health and Care in A New Ireland.



Speaking at the event Donegal Pharmacist Tom Murray, who chaired the discussion, said: "The lack of the island of Ireland operating as a single unit during a global pandemic was really, really just so visible.

"It was incredible to see differences at states of lockdown in terms of the restrictions that were placed on people and the difficulties around social and mental health issues, but even just in terms of travel, if there was ever an example, that an island has an advantage to operate as an island, it’s when there's a global pandemic, and we failed to do that. So there are certainly advantages in operating on an all-island basis."

Among the panel were Majella Beattie, Care Champions Ireland; Dr Eddie Rooney, former Chief Executive of the Public Health Agency; and Sara Boyce, New Script for Mental Health.



Speaking before the debate the MP for Fermanagh/South Tyrone, Pat Cullen, who was formerly the Chief Executive and General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, blamed the Irish and British governments for the state of the health services in Ireland, saying that they had failed "to modernize health and care provision fit for the 21st Century".

“Waiting times have grown unacceptably long in the North, where the crisis is exacerbated by the financial control of Westminster and the impact of partition on our ability to make decisions that maximize all Island potential."