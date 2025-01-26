Allianz Football League: Antrim grind out win over Clare

Conor Hand slings over the only two-pointer of the game on Sunday Daniel Greenan

Allianz Football League Division Three

Antrim 1-9 Clare 1-6



THE new rules in Gaelic football were the main talking point ahead of Antrim's win over Clare at Corrigan Park on Sunday, but in the end it was old-school doggedness which was the winning of a game played in the most brutal of conditions.

Forecasts for Sunday suggested strong winds and rain early in the day, but those conditions seemed to hold their fire until just before throw-in as the players had to slog it out and in the end, it was Antrim who made the fewer mistakes and more of the crucial blocks and turnovers to prevail.

Open and expansive this was not as the new rules had designed, but both teams were left to make the best of it and they both tried to get on the front foot as much as possible.

However, with handling and footing severely hampered, plus executing the basic skills of the game extremely tricky, it became a matter of just getting through by any means and Antrim did that with Marc Jordan, Conor Stewart, Joseph Finnegan and Paddy McBride particularly influential.

Defensively, they did enough to absorb the pressure, especially in the third qaurter when Clare were on top, and a blistering start to the game helped them build a lead they would not lose.

"It was horrendous conditions and a chance of it being called off at one stage it was that bad," Antrim manager, Andy McEntee admitted.

"You wouldn't learn too much from the new rules out there today apart from the fact both sets of players were fairly disciplined.

"On a day like that it's not about the amount of sexy points of goals you get, it's about how many blocks, turnovers of times you get the dirty ball.

"There wasn't much in it and they (Clare) were pretty honest out here today as well, but I thought our lads were particularly honest."

Ronan Boyle looks for a pass

Antrim made a blistering start with early scores from Conor Hand and Fionn Nagle before Hand saw a shot from deep hop up and over for the first and last two-pointer of the game.

Better was to come, as Paddy McBride broke in on goal and played the ball inside, which Nagle tapped into the net to set the hosts on their way.

Clare were in danger of getting overrun but got a real break with 10 gone as Ciaran Downes shaped for a point, but the ball seemed to be taken by a strong gust of wind and dipped into the net.

Emmett McManus kicked a free for The Banner, but it was their last score of the half as Antrim made the better of grim conditions with Conor Stewart, Ryan Murray and McBride kicking points to put them 1-7 to 1-1 up at the break.

Unsurprisingly, it was the visitors on the front foot into the second half as the conditions seemed to deteriorate further and they did begin to carve out opportunities with Sean McAllister seeing a shot tipped out for a 45, but Clare worked it short and this became a feature as they were reluctant to shoot from too deep.

However, points from Ciaran Downes, Aaron Griffin and Emmett McMahon had them to within three with 20 to play.

Antrim were getting into advanced positions, but were unable to work any scores, although they would receive a big break with 10 to go as Clare were penalised for only having two players in the opposite half and a 13-metre free was slotted over by McBride with Conor Stewart then thumping over a beauty straight after.

That put five between them and gave Clare a mountain to climb but after McNamara pulled one back, a dropping free broke to substitute Cormac Murray and he managed to get a shot up and over.

Then came another of the new rules which went Antrim's way as a Clare free was overturned for dissent at protests the 'solo and go' taken by Fionn Kelliher had been impeded.

Conor Stewart looks for a pass with Ikem Ugweuru and Daniel Walsh closing in

Try as they might, Clare just couldn't find an equalising goal as a late raid came to nothing as Antrim managed to do enough to get over the line.

"Players are learning and referees are learning," said Clare boss, Peter Keane.

"Fionn, who was making his debut and I thought did very well, took a 'solo and go' and he was impeded in that, so it should have been a 50-metre free, but when that wasn't coming, one of our guys maybe questioned the decision and it was free the other way.

"We were three down at the time and had it been brought up, it's a very scorable kick, but these are the things that happen."

Still, it was a good start for Antrim who, with just three home games to four away in this year's competition, getting off to a winning start was crucial.

Of course, there is plenty to work on but also plenty to be happy with as although swashbuckling football was an impossibility, there was no lack of sheer graft, and on days like Sunday, this is what made all the difference.

ANTRIM: M Byrne; J Morgan, E Walsh, K Keenan; R Boyle, J Finnegan, D McAleese; C Stewart (0-2), Conor Hand (0-3, 1 tp); P Finnegan, M Jordan, P McBride (0-2, 1f); R Murray (0-1), F Nagle (1-1), D McEnhill.

Subs: R McQuillan for D McEnhill (23), P Ferris for K Keenan (60), N Burns for R McQuillan (70)

CLARE: É Tubridy; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; I Ugweru, F Kelliher, A Sweeney; B McNamara (0-1), S McAllister; E Cleary, E McMahon (0-2, 1f), D Walsh; C Downes (1-1), A Griffin (0-1), K Sexton.

Subs: G Murray for S McAllister (55), C Murray (0-1) for A Griffin (65), S Griffin for C Rouine (70), D Burns for E Cleary (70)

REFEREE: Kevin Faloon (Armagh)