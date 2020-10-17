Allison's best foot forward for friend Phil

A LOCAL estate agent worker is doing a 10k run next month to raise money for a North Belfast man’s mental health charity.

Allison Steenson, who works for Property People on the Antrim Road is also a friend of Philip McTaggart.

Phillip has been working to prevent suicide and promote positive mental health ever since he lost his own son, Philip (17) to suicide in 2003.

Allison’s 10k run will take place on Wednesday, November 11 with all money raised donated to Philip’s charity, Mindskills Training and Coaching.

Allison told the North Belfast News she wanted to do something to enable Philip to deliver more training to people in need.

“Philip would be a friend of mine,” she explained.

“I have heard about the tremendous work that he does in schools and in the community with his mental health training.

“Philip goes out of his way to try and help everyone that he can. I wanted to do some fundraising for him to deliver ever more help for suicide and mental health

“With Covid-19, life is a lot more stressful for people. Mental health is as important as ever before.

“Mindskills is a suicide prevention organisation that provides life coaching skills and training at community grass routes level. Promoting positive mental health and well being through education and training.

“Throughout our lives we have all experienced a friend or family member attempt or possibly take their own lives and this is the reason behind me doing this run as this has happened to me. “I believe that by promoting positivity towards everyone speaking out for mental health and asking for help then this will possibly lower the number of suicides and help save lives.

“I would love your support on the build up to the run and would ask if you could make a donation.”

To donate, visit Allison's JustGiving page or call into Property People estate agents on the Antrim Road.

If you need help or need someone to talk to please do not be afraid to pick up the phone and please call Lifeline - 24/7 08088088000 or Samaritans - 24/7 116123.