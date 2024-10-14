Almost half a million funding for Corpus Christi Youth Centre

CORPUS Christi Youth Centre in Ballymurphy is to benefit from almost half a million pounds worth of National Lottery Community funding.

The Centre received a £499,341 grant to expand the support and activities it provides for young people. The project will support young people to be more resilient, set goals for their future and take a more positive role in their community.

Annemarie Stone, Senior Youth Worker, Corpus Christi Youth Centre, said: “We’re delighted to receive the news that our Ballymurphy Teens project has been awarded funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

"This grant will enable us to further empower the young people in our community by providing them with valuable education and employability skills, all while focusing on their mental health and wellbeing.

“Thank you to The National Lottery Community Fund and the generous support of National Lottery Players; our vision will finally become a reality. We can’t wait to see the positive impact that this funding will have on the lives of the teens in our community."