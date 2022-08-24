American Football: Belfast Trojans host Nebraska greats ahead of big college game in Dublin

Players from the Belfast Trojans greet former Nebraska players and some of their travelling fans at the Botanic Inn on Tuesday

ALL roads will lead to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday for American Football fans as the NCAA season kicks off with the first in a series of games in the Aer Lingus College Football Series as Nebraska take on Northwestern.

Thousands have made the trip across the Atlantic for the game, with many more Irish fans set to descent on Dublin for the game that will start the new season and will involve some of the best in college football and future stars of the NFL.

The sport has exploded in popularity over the years the NFL's London Series attracting fans from all over Europe who get the chance to attend a regular season game, but Dublin is earmarked as the home of the college game in Europe and this, the first in what is expected to be an annual start to the season, will cement that status.

Whilst the build-up will step-up a notch ahead of the game in Dublin, Belfast welcomed some special guests this week as local team, Belfast Trojans hosted an evening for some Nebraska fans and former players including Randy Stella, Tyrone, Byrd, Steve Taylor, Kenny Bell, plus Ahman Green who remains the leading rusher in the history of NFL franchise, Green Bay Packers.

Belfast Trojans with ex-NFL star Ahman Green

The Botanic Inn was the venue on Tuesday as all kicked back and enjoyed an evening of football chat with the visitors given a warm welcome and such events give a glimpse into the respect held for fans of the game on this side of the Atlantic with Green, who plied his trade in the NFL until 2009, happy to stand and have a chat with the Trojans.

"He is very down to earth and said that he's lost a bit of pace, but I told him that if he wants to play with the Trojans, I'll have a contract ready for him," joked Hassan Jaafar, a player, club treasurer, youth team coach and flag team manager for the Belfast club.

"It's great to have him here and others who are College Hall of Fame players. It's a sign of the respect they have for Belfast and it's a great honour for us to host them."

On Saturday, upwards of 40 from the Trojans will hit the road to the game that is close to a sell-out.

It will be an opportunity to take in a top level game with some of those on show likely to move onto a career in the NFL.

"We're all excited as it's been a few years since there was a college game in Dublin," Hassan continued.

"Some of the stars on the field on Saturday will get drafted next year so it will be good to see them play in Dublin."

Randy Stelle and I and other Huskers had a Great time hanging with the Local American Football Team the Trojans last night at the Guinness Time Pub. I didn’t know our wings were not PROPER Chicken Wings in the US! #properwings pic.twitter.com/96qahGI6y8 — Ahman Green NFL legend/Head Coach/Gamer/Host (@AhmanGreen30) August 24, 2022

While the NFL and college seasons are just getting ready to begin, the Irish Leagues wrapped up earlier this month with UCD defeating Dublin Rebels in the Shamrock Bowl that was held at Kingspan Stadium.

Membership of the league has increased tenfold over the years with three divisions including the Premier that has the Trojans and city rivals Belfast (formerly Carrickfergus) Knights included.

Trojans had a magnificent run in the last decade, winning the title four years on the spin from 2012 two 2015, then again in 2019 with Atlantic Cup (European title) added in '13 and '15 before Covid hit and played havoc with the league.

The club was founded in 2007 and has grown to include a flag football team and now a youth team, giving younger fans of the game an opportunity to play before adulthood, while the game day experience at the Deramore Park base has also been ramped up.

"I joined in 2018 when there was an upward trajectory and in 2019 we won our last Bowl," said Hassan.

"With Covid, there was a break for all sport but especially in a niche sport like American Football where we have to get people to spend a bit more money to play and it's also a bit more difficult to get into.

"We're always trying to grow the sport and last year we made a conscious effort to set-up a youth team and then develop the game experience for fans so that coming to watch is fun and enjoyable.

"We were able to offer stuff for kids, we've a mascot, half-time entertainment and competitions plus a range of entertainment, but backed that up by winning our games at home.

"Next year we want to build on this season as it didn't go as well as we had hoped. We didn't get to the playoffs for the first time in a long time, but hoping we can put the work in during pre-season, recruit new players as we are always encouraging new people to come and try out, whether they've played different sports before or none at all.

"We can always find a spot for you is the game is such a tactical chess match, we need players of all sizes and range of athletic ability. It's about being able to pick up a new game, learn the schemes and if you are dedicated, you will go far. It can happen that someone who hasn't played any team sports goes onto represent your country."

Hassan is one who has represented Ireland in the past and hopes to do so again, yet the formation of the NFL Academy in 2019 has offered an even greater gateway for those younger players who have dreams of making it all the way to the top.

While some may think the idea of a Belfast player involved in a game like Saturday's is a mere pipe dream, that couldn't be further from the truth.

The NFL Academy offers student athletes aged 16-19 the opportunity to combine their education with a life skills programme and an intensive training in the sport, under the guidance of full-time professional coaches and one Trojan, Lopez Sanusi, has benefitted.

With the interest in the sport in Europe greater than ever, full season games like this weekend of the NFL International Series can only inspire.

"With this five-year agreement, Dublin can be the home of international college football and that would be great for us as the best young Irish players get the chance to make connections with college football coaches," Hassan explained.

"When they are here, there are clinics and the opportunity to talk to players and make an impression.

"With the Trojans, we had a player last year, Lopes Sanusi, who had enough game tape to impress professional coaches enough to get selected for the NFL Academy.

"He's went over to Loughborough on a full one-year scholarship with intensive coaching and training, play with the NFL Academy and potentially get scouted for a scholarship to go to America,.

"That shows that a kid in Belfast who was born in Dublin ended up playing for us at 18 and within two years, he ends up in the Academy and that it can be done."