American students get St Patrick's Céad Míle Fáilte from Twinbrook pupils

VISIT: Students and staff from Morehead State University in Kentucky at Holy Evangelists' PS in Twinbrook

STUDENTS and staff at Holy Evangelists' Primary School and Nursery Unit in Twinbrook had a very special St Patrick’s week at the school thanks to a visit from American students.

Eleven students from Morehead State University in Kentucky visited the school as part of an exchange program, overseen by Dr Gera Nelson, an education professor at the university.

“At Morehead, we would encourage this exchange of ideas and experiences. It helps not only us, but the kids here at Holy Evangelists' and other schools we work with," said Dr Nelson.

“For our students, it’s just an incredible experience. A lot of them have grown very attached to the kids that they’re working with, as well as the work that they do."

In addition to their primary school responsibilities, the Morehead State majors had been helping in the local community through charity work with Foodstock in Andersonstown.

Founded by councillor Paul Doherty, Foodstock opened their Community Solidarity Hub on the Andersonstown Road in 2022. They work as a charity organisation to help families in need.

Claire Robinson, Principal at Holy Evangelists', was delighted to welcome the US students to the school.

“This would have been organised between Gera and Colette (McCaffrey), with students coming here from the US for teaching experience," she said.

“It has let them and our kids see how different and similar our two countries are. We have learned a lot from them, and they have learned a lot from us. Teachers are always eager to do new things, and that’s why we’re doing this exchange.”

Colette McCaffrey, the Special-Needs Coordinator at Holy Evangelists', added: “It is not always easy to get stuff like this organised. These students are very far from home so it is important that we are there for them – some of them are only 18 or 19-years-old after all.

“It’s gone very well. A lot of them have Irish ancestry, so it’s a good chance for them to see how we celebrate St Patrick's Day over here.”