JOBS: An Droichead is an Irish language organisation based in South Belfast

IRISH language organisation An Droichead are recruiting for a number of new staff and trainees for a variety of positions and training opportunities.

Based in Cooke Street in South Belfast, An Droichead's aim is to preserve and promote the development of the Irish language and culture through education, arts, family and community services, as well as outreach work.

An Droichead is one of the largest employers in the Irish language community sector in Ireland.

Tara Gibney, Director of Childcare Coordinator at An Droichead, explained: "We have a number of flexible positions from maternity cover to full and part-time contracts;

"We are also recruiting for trainees through the Jobstart programme – delivering training and experience tailored to young people in a professional childcare setting to individuals that are currently unemployed and no longer in education between the ages of 16-24.

"For your chance to become part of an energetic, and professional team that also delivers on additional perks in the workplace, including pension scheme, healthcare, staff discounts, staff wellbeing and continued professional development."

Please contact eolas@androichead.com or tara@androichead.com for further information or an application form.