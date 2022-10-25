An Droichead welcome two new starts to their organisation

AN Droichead have welcomed two new starts filling two prominent positions at the Irish language organisation.

Two experienced Irish speakers have filled the positions of Youth Project Officer and Arts and Tourism Assistant and are eager to bring their experience to the Ormeau organisation.

Conchobar Hayes will be taking the position of Youth Project Officer. A keen Irish speaker, Conchobar has been working in the youth sector for some years previously helping with the Cumann Óige in An Droichead. His Father Seán Hayes, is a founder of the organisation.

Speaking about his new position, Conchobar said: “I am eager to start my new position at An Droichead as this is a fantastic opportunity where my professional ambitions intersect with my hopes of helping others while also promoting the Irish language. I am proud and feel privileged to be afforded this opportunity. I know I will get a real sense of achievement and purpose working alongside the amazing and creative team in An Droichead.”

The position of Arts and Tourism Assistant his being taken up by Deirdre Galway, a musician and guide on An Droichead’s Trad Trail. She will be assisting the Arts Officer Claire Kieran on the delivery of An Droichead’s arts programme, which includes concerts, the Trad Trail, and music provision for events.

Two positions have been filled at An Droichead

Deirdre shared her delight at joining An Droichead.

“I’m delighted to have joined the team here at An Droichead – it’s a place I’ve always felt very welcomed and encouraged to pursue my love of Irish music and language, both as a student and as an audience member. The same atmosphere applies when working here, and I’m excited to be a part of it. As the Arts and Tourism Assistant my first focus will be to help manage, market and develop the Belfast Traditional Music Trail, a weekly tour in the city centre designed to give an introduction to Irish traditional music and dance.

“I aim to further establish the Trail as a go-to event for both locals and tourists alike, so whether you are wanting to learn about our native instruments, how a session works, dance a step or just enjoy live music in a relaxed and intimate setting, I hope you can join us for craic and ceol on the Trail sometime.”

The Arts and Tourism Assistant position was funded by the Department for Communities ArtWork programme and the Youth Project Officer was funded by International Fund for Ireland (IFI) and is in co-partnership with South Belfast Alternatives.