AS we embark on another Féile it's breathtaking to see how women and women’s issues are centre stage, equally, proudly, diversely and complexly. Nine years ago when the Féile programme came out there was a dearth of women speaking at events, or even chairing events. There were manels every day and it was uneven in representation. Those days are firmly in the past.

It is worth shouting out to the debates and discussions group of Féile. This often overlooked committee of volunteers who gauge political temperatures, notice absent voices and promote intersectional debates, work like Trojans every year to bring about an unparallelled level of thought provoking and intellectual debate at the heart of our working-class community.

There is focus this year on Féile’s decision to protect inclusivity, fairness and safety for all contributors, especially those traditionally excluded and censored. That will wheel its way along, but should in no way tell the story of another gargantuan product from the debates and discussion group which thousands will participate in.

The truth is that the criticism you will hear next week in St Mary’s is that there is “too much”. Hardly a criticism at all.

The clár is so bursting it is impossible to list highlights, but it is worth noticing the inclusion of vital voices that mainstream media and social media warriors prefer to overlook. And by those voices we will be challenged, have our complacencies questioned and enriched with critical thought. It seems every political commentator on the island will be involved in some shape or form in contributing or facilitating this cornucopia of ideas.

St Mary’s University College has long hosted this dynamic programme even as it grows, and they make it look easy to those of us who arrive and wander from each theatre of thought to the next. A shout-out is long overdue to Gareth whose professional and kindhearted support to all who come, fretting that their event will work out, is a vital cog in the Féile wheel.

The active inclusion of unionist voices and perspectives is long established but no less valued this year as page after page of the programme highlights the clear efforts that are made.

Former prisoner Pat Magee was convicted of bombing the Conservative Party conference in Brighton in 1984. He will be speaking with the daughter of Anthony Berry, who was killed in that bomb. Jo Berry and Pat Magee’s journey and friendship is a beacon of conflict resolution to those who are lucky enough to listen, and open enough to learn.

Former SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be in conversation with How To Gael podcast supremo Doireann Ní Glacáin in the year that independence parties set the political agenda on these islands.

West Belfast’s intellectual legend Tom Hartley has replaced his walking tours with a series of educational lectures on the impact of partition.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald will be together in conversation for the first time in a public setting to discuss their unique political partnership.

Irish unity features constantly with the phrases 'New Ireland', 'Constitutional change' and 'Border Poll' being discussed in everything from LGBTQ+ health care, to women’s voices, to unionist perspectives.

But that mini-list is to do a disservice to the clár, which deserves our attention and collective thanks.