Calls for vigilance after spate of burglaries and attempted break-ins in Andytown

VIGILANCE: Slemish Way was one of the streets targeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning

SINN Féin councillor Áine McCabe is urging people to be vigilant after a spate of burglaries and attempted break-ins of homes and vehicles in Andersonstown.

A number of incidents were reported to police across the area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

At approximately 5.30am, access was gained to a shed at a property in Slemish Way. A number of items were moved, however it has not yet been established if anything was taken. A man wearing a black hoody was seen leaving the scene.

A short time later at 6am, a male was seen entering a garden, also at a property in Slemish Way. A motorcycle was taken during the incident, but was discarded a short distance away. A significant amount of damage had been caused to the vehicle.

Shortly after 6.45am, police then received another report that a male was seen trying to break into and steal a car in Bearnagh Drive. A further report was received at approximately 9.10am, of the attempted theft of a Range Rover in Bingnian Drive. The man, who was also wearing a black hoody, was unable to gain access to the vehicle and left without causing any damage.

A final report was received shortly before 11am that a house had been broken into in the Benraw Green area. Access had been gained to the property and gaming equipment and a handbag were taken. The handbag was later recovered close to the property.

Cllr Áine McCabe

Councillor Áine McCabe is urging people to be vigilant and look out for their neighbours.

"I am aware of a number of attempted break-ins into property and vehicles," she said. "I would urge people to be mindful and look out for their neighbours and if they see anything suspicious to contact police.

"It is a bad time of the year with the cold and people aren't out and about as much but at the same time, people need to be vigilant. It is a tough time for people out there with the cost of living crisis without worrying about this type of behaviour.

"Many of these incidents are from opportunists so let's lock up and be vigilant and not give anyone the opportunity."

PSNI Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “We are treating all of these incident as linked and I am appealing to anyone who saw anyone suspicious in any of these areas or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 472 of 09/01/24.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/