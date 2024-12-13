Annual Benn Dinner marks end of 250th anniversary celebrations at Clifton House

THE 250th anniversary celebrations of Clifton House have concluded with the annual Benn Dinner.

On Christmas Eve 1774, following more than a decade of fundraising, planning and building, Clifton House, formerly the Poor House of Belfast, opened its doors for the first time.



On this particular winter’s day, members of the Belfast Charitable Society met in the Market House (now the Assembly Rooms) and agreed, with ‘immediate effect’, that "as many of the Begging poor as the Poor House can at present accommodate be received as soon as possible" and that "as many of the sick poor as can be provided for in the Infirmary be also taken in as soon as possible."



The house was finally ready, and orders of "potatoes and oat meal and other Provisions" were to be provided "as soon as possible". The members who met to officially mark the opening of the house, included well known figures Robert Joy, Francis Hamilton, Revd James Bryson, James Carson and William Drennan.



Although the 250th anniversary of the opening of Clifton House lies within December, Belfast Charitable Society has been celebrating the significant milestone since January this year. Through a variety of special legacy projects, talks, tours, conferences, exhibitions and social media campaigns, the many stories of the Poor House have been told.

The end of the year-long programme was marked on Wednesday at another significant Christmas event, the annual Benn Dinner, now in its 142nd year.



Professor Alastair Adair CBE, Chair of the Belfast Charitable Society, explained: “It has been an honour to take on the role of Chair within such a significant milestone in our history, and witness the huge amount of work that has gone into this year-long programme of celebration.

"The impact of our challenging talks, which brought others together to talk about the reality of poverty and disadvantage today, has been hugely beneficial to our future planning.



"As we celebrate the success of our anniversary year, we were delighted to welcome so many of our stakeholders and supporters into Clifton House to thank them for their contribution. However, today was also about continuing the important legacy of George Benn, a renowned local philanthropist, who bequeathed £1,000 in his Will to provide the residents of Clifton House with a Christmas lunch.

"Following his death in 1882, the first Benn Dinner was recorded that same year and it is testament to the Board and Staff of Belfast Charitable Society that it continues to be a key event in our calendar, 142 years later.

"In recent times, as the needs of residents in the care home have become more complex, the Society has funded their lunch and facilitated the Junior Chamber of Commerce to visit with presents.”

Singing Christmas carols at the event

In this auspicious year, the Belfast Charitable Society was delighted to welcome Dr Alan Logan, Vice Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, who is representing the Lord Lieutenant.

The Benn Dinner is traditionally attended by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, and this year was no exception.

The residents of Clifton House were pleased to welcome and chat with Councillor Micky Murray, who was accompanied by the Junior Trade of Commerce and Santa himself. Residents were entertained by pupils from Blessed Trinity College who sang a number of Christmas carols on the day too.

Councillor Murray said: “I am honoured to join in with this annual tradition and be part of such a long running event in Clifton House’s history, especially during this special anniversary year for Belfast Charitable Society.



“The idea behind the Benn Dinner is as relevant today as it was over 140 years ago, and I’ve received a very warm welcome from residents today as they enjoyed their Christmas lunch, together with friends and carers – long may this tradition continue.”



Since first opening its doors, Clifton House has been an iconic sight on the city’s skyline, synonymous with addressing poverty and disadvantage.

Paula Reynolds, Chief Executive of Belfast Charitable Society commented: “This year, as well as reflecting on our long history of philanthropy and social reform, we have also been looking ahead to our future.

"Throughout the year, we have been asking our supporters and followers ‘What should the next 250 years look like?' It has been an extremely busy year for our team, but has made a huge mark on our future plans.

"More on that to follow, but for now I would like to thank everyone who has supported our efforts this year and we look forward to welcoming you through our doors again in 2025”.