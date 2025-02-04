New Lodge Six commemoration hears calls for British government to reinstate all legacy inquests

CALLS have been made for the British government to "do the right thing" and reinstate all legacy inquests.

The appeal was made by North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín who was speaking to a large gathering at an event on Monday night to mark the 52nd anniversary of the killings of six unarmed men on the New Lodge Road by the British army.

Jim McCann, Jim Sloan, Anthony Campbell, Ambrose Hardy, John Loughran and Brendan Maguire, were shot dead within hours of each other between the evening and early hours of 3-4 February 1973.

Speaking at the annual commemoration, Ms Ní Chuilín said: “The New Lodge Six families have been waiting more than five decades for answers; they like all relatives bereaved by the conflict are entitled to the truth.



“Their inquest should be scheduled without further delay.



“The Labour Party made a manifesto commitment to ‘repeal and replace’ the Legacy Act ‘by returning to the principles of the Stormont House Agreement’ so I call on them to do the right thing and reinstate all legacy inquests.



“The British government fears families who speak truth to power. They fear families standing up for their basic legal rights of truth and justice.



“It is important that the families know they do not stand alone and will never stand alone. This is why such vigils and acts of remembrance are so important. They keep the memory of our loved ones alive.



“As we leave tonight, we carry the names of Jim McCann, Jim Sloan, Tony ‘TC’ Campbell, Brendan ‘Fat’ Maguire, John Loughran and Ambrose Hardy with us.



“And we say to the families we will always stand with you until truth and justice has been achieved.”