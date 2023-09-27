Anti-racism rally sends out a clear message: Stop the attacks

MESSAGE: The anti-rascism rally was organised by United Against Racism Belfast following a spate of recent attacks in South Belfast

MORE than 100 people gathered in Belfast city centre on Tuesday evening for an anti-racism rally.

It was organised by United Against Racism Belfast and follows a spate of racist attacks in South Belfast.

Individuals and groups, as well as local politicians, gathered to show their support for those affected by racism.

Speaking at the rally, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said there is a need to relentlessly oppose those responsible for a series of racist arson attacks in South Belfast.

“Racist thugs have been allowed to operate with impunity for too long," he said.

“The state has allowed them to attack and intimidate migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers without repercussion.

“It is incredibly inspiring to see so many people come out to state that these attacks are unacceptable and they are not carried out in our name.

“Migrant groups, human rights organisations, trade unionists and more have sent a clear message of solidarity to the victims of racist attacks, and voiced their clear opposition to those who want to divide us.

“Racist sentiment is clearly on the rise, with the Tories pursuing a policy that scapegoats minorities for the deprivation working people face. However, in Belfast those tensions have been stoked by the same paramilitary gangs who rule through fear and sectarian hatred.

“In that context, we all have a duty to relentlessly oppose these forces. We need to reclaim our streets and fight for a better future for all communities, regardless of race or religion. We must continue to mobilise until we stamp out hatred.”